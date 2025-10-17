The Twits voice actor says UK family were ‘shocked’ she had not heard of book

Canadian actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan has said her UK family were “shocked” she had never heard of The Twits before lending her voice to the Netflix adaptation.

Ramakrishnan, 23, known for starring in teen-comedy series Never Have I Ever, voices Beesha, a 12-year-old child living in an orphanage who goes up against the horrible and gruesome Twits.

The actress said fans of the Roald Dahl classic will be “happy” with the new Netflix film as there are “a lot of nods to what happens in the book”.

She told the PA news agency: “A lot of my family in the UK were shocked that I had never heard of it because they were huge fans. I have always been a Fantastic Mr Fox girlie. Love that film a lot.”

She added: “My one cousin was so hyped, she was like ‘That was my favourite book growing up.’ She kind of gave me a talking to because I was like, ‘Oh, I have never heard of it before. I didn’t grow up with it.'”

She continued: “I think, just like my cousin, fans of The Twits the book will be happy. There’s a lot of nods to what happens in the book.

“And I also think that it’s low-brow comedy with some high-brow emotional stakes, as it says in the trailer. I think good animation is one that’s for everyone, not just the kiddos, and I think that’s what our film is.”

Margo Martindale, who voices Mrs Twit, told PA: “I loved all the movies that have been made of Roald Dahl’s, books, James And The Giant Peach, and I love Matilda, all of them, but The Twits is unusually delicious and incredibly cruel and mean, which I find funny.”

The Twits tells the story of Mr and Mrs Twit, “the meanest, smelliest, nastiest people in the world” who operate Twilandia, “the most disgusting, most dangerous, most idiotic amusement park in the world”, according to a description from Netflix.

Beesha, and her friend Bubsy (Ryan Lopez), alongside a family of magical Muggle-Wumps, team up to save their city amid The Twits’ rise to power.

The Twits arrives to Netflix on Friday.