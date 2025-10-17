Taylor Swift retains number one album and single in UK charts for second week

Pop star Taylor Swift has retained her number one spot in the UK album and singles chart for a second consecutive week.

It comes after the singer announced a six-episode docuseries of her Eras Tour will premiere on Disney+ this winter.

Following the release of her 12th studio album, The Life Of A Showgirl, the singer broke a number of UK chart records, according to the Official Charts Company.

The record has enjoyed the biggest opening week for an album in the UK since Ed Sheeran’s Divide in 2017 and the biggest opening week for an international album in the UK this century. It has also given Swift the biggest opening week of her career to date in the UK.

Taylor Swift performing on stage at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, during the Eras Tour (Liam McBurney/PA)

Swift also overtook Elvis Presley and became the international artist with the most UK number one albums ever with a grand total of 14.

Her hit song, The Fate Of Ophelia also retained the number one spot in the UK singles chart with Opalite dropping to fourth place.

Meanwhile Olivia Dean’s Man I Need jumped to number two, followed by Netflix’s K Pop Demon Hunters hit track, Golden, which placed at number three.

The singles charts was completed with Raye’s Where Is My Husband which re-entered the top five this week.

Dean also followed Swift in the albums charts with The Art Of Loving, followed by Richard Ashcroft’s Lovin’ You which entered the charts at number three.

Olivia Dean’s Man I Need jumped to number two (Matt Crossick/PA)

The 54-year-old former lead singer of rock band The Verve, supported Oasis on their Live 25′ reunion world tour and will be rejoining them in November.

The record, which has also topped the official vinyl chart and official record store chart this week, marks Ashcroft’s seventh top 10 album.

He is followed by Espresso singer Sabrina Carpenter with her album Man’s Best Friend at number four while The Weeknd takes the fifth spot with The Highlights.