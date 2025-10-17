Sofia Richie Grainge announces second pregnancy with husband Elliot Grainge

US star Sofia Richie Grainge has announced she is expecting another baby with her husband Elliot Grainge.

The 27-year-old, who is the daughter of singing superstar Lionel Richie, and Grainge welcomed their first child, a daughter named Eloise Samantha Grainge, on May 20 2024.

Richie Grainge shared a photo of her baby bump to Instagram on Friday and wrote “On my way to launch these babies” alongside an emoji of a baby and the tag of her fashion label SRG Atelier.

High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens commented “Yessss back to back babyyyyy”.

The official account for lingerie retailer Victoria’s Secret also offered a congratulatory message.

Richie Grainge, who married her record executive husband in a lavish French ceremony in April 2023, announced her first pregnancy at the end of January 2024.

She said she took a pregnancy test when she landed back in Los Angeles ahead of an Ed Sheeran concert – before sending her husband out to buy more tests when it came back faintly positive.

“I found out very, very early,” she previously told British Vogue magazine.