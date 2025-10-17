Molly-Mae: I will wear engagement ring again ‘if Tommy Fury makes a gesture’

Reality TV star Molly-Mae Hague has said she will wear her engagement ring again if her former fiance Tommy Fury makes “a bit of a gesture”.

The couple, who met on ITV dating show Love Island, split up in August 2024, more than a year after their engagement, but have since rekindled their relationship.

Influencer Hague, 26, said their two-year-old daughter Bambi helped the couple become closer.

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague at the National Television Awards in 2020 (Ian West/PA)

In series two of Molly-Mae: Behind It All, Hague says: “People say having children can really pull you apart, but that was never part of the problem with Tommy and I.

“Bambi has always been really good for our relationship, and recently, Bambi actually brought us closer together.

“It kind of happened bit by bit. Recently, we’re just spending more time together and going out together in public more, which at first was scary because we didn’t know what we were going to say. We were literally broken up and then suddenly spending time together again.

“We’re back together… We are, I don’t know what we are.

“I’m not putting my ring back on yet, just because I just don’t feel quite ready. And also, I would kind of like him to make a bit of a gesture. Not ask me again. That’s just, like, a lot, but, you know, just a nice dinner or something, just to have that moment of, ‘OK, I’ll wear my ring again’.

“We are still living apart and still going through things. We’re still navigating things, we’re still figuring it out. We’re back together, yes, but it’s not perfect. It’s a new chapter for me and Tommy.”

The news of Hague and Fury’s split in August 2024 sparked speculation that the boxer, 26, had been unfaithful.

Fury denied the rumours in his BBC Three docuseries Tommy: The Good, The Bad, The Fury, and said their relationship problems were due to his drinking habit, which he picked up after injuring his hand.

Fury and Hague came second on Love Island in 2019 and subsequently moved in together.

In 2023 he proposed to Hague in a mountainous seaside location, months after she gave birth to Bambi.

The first season of Hague’s Prime Video series, which recently picked up a National Television Award, depicted the aftermath of their break-up.

She said she was able to delve into her life more for series two because she began to put her trust in the crew and understand they had her “best interests” at heart.

As well as her personal life the series looks at her career as an influencer and founder of womenswear brand Maebe.

Episodes one to three of Molly-Mae: Behind It All series two launch exclusively on Prime Video on October 18. The last three episodes will be out in early 2026.