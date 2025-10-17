Jennifer Lawrence says she was asked to do naked dance in Die My Love

Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence said she was asked to dance naked after being challenged to do interpretative dance lessons with Robert Pattinson for a film role.

The US movie star, 35, known for The Hunger Games and Passengers, stars alongside Pattinson, 39, in black comedy-drama Die My Love.

She told The Graham Norton Show: “Lynne Ramsay, the director, challenged us during rehearsals – Robert and I had to do interpretative dance lessons together.

Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson with director Lynne Ramsay at a photocall for Die My Love during the Cannes Film Festival (PA)

“We both embarrass quite easily, and we didn’t really know each other so it was totally humiliating.

“Then on the first day of filming she asked whether we remembered what we did and asked if we would do it naked!”

When everyone on the sofa questioned her about it, she joked: “Should I have said no? You all seem quite shocked.”

Asked if it was strange coming back to acting after a hiatus, the Oscar-winner said: “I needed some time out, I worked all through my 20s. I was at peace with the possibility of not being able to get back, but I thought it would be fine.”

Jennifer Lawrence during filming for the Graham Norton Show (Matt Crossick Media Assignments/PA)

Lawrence, who won the best actress Academy Award for Silver Linings Playbook in 2012, plays a woman experiencing postpartum psychosis in the film, which is released in cinemas on November 7.

She was joined on the BBC chat show by Bruce Springsteen and actor Jeremy Allen White, who portrays the US rock star in a movie about the creation of his 1982 album Nebraska.

Springsteen, 76, said of the filming process: “I was on set a lot. I felt really guilty about that because not only did Jeremy have to play me, but he had to play me while I am sitting right there watching him.

“He was incredibly tolerant and generous of me for which I am grateful. I had a great time.”

Bruce Springsteen, Jeremy Allen White, Jennifer Lawrence, Tessa Thompson and Florence Welch with host Graham Norton (Matt Crossick Media Assignments/PA)

White, 34, said of playing the rock legend: “There was a lot of prep. It was tough.

“I am such an admirer of Bruce so it took a long time to accept I could do it.

“It was daunting and I had scary days but I trained six times a week for six months so I could sound a bit like Bruce.

“The rasp came naturally after singing the songs over and over and over again.”

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, in cinemas from October 24, also stars Succession actor Jeremy Strong and Adolescence’s Stephen Graham.

Also interviewed is US actress Tessa Thompson, with Florence Welch performing her new song Everybody Scream with her band Florence And The Machine.

The Graham Norton Show is on BBC One on Friday from 10.40pm.