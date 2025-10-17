Chris Hughes and Alun Wyn Jones to appear in new Celebrity MasterChef

Former Love Island star Chris Hughes, singer Alfie Boe and former Welsh rugby star Alun Wyn Jones are among the 15 stars set to appear in the new Celebrity MasterChef, the BBC has announced.

The star-studded line-up, which also includes TV star Ashley Cain and Paralympian Gaz Choudhry, will compete in the 20th series of the hit spin-off show, due to air later this autumn.

Singers Antony Costa and Jaki Graham will also compete on the series along with drag artist Ginger Johnson, author Dawn O’Porter and Hollyoaks star Jamie Lomas.

Alfie Boe will take part in this year’s show (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The 2025 line-up is completed by Gladiator Jodie Ounsley, actor Katie McGlynn, singer Michelle Heaton, comedian Noreen Khan and former Love Island star Uma Jammeh.

The 15 celebrities will face a series of challenges, including three Heat weeks, with judges overseeing their culinary skills put to the test until one star makes it to the end to claim the Celebrity MasterChef trophy.

TV presenter John Torode will also appear as a judge in the new series, which was recorded earlier this year before he was sacked following allegations of using racist language, which was upheld as part of the Lewis Silkin report.

Torode will co-host alongside restaurant critic Grace Dent, who replaces TV presenter Gregg Wallace after he was sacked following a series of misconduct allegations relating to his time on the show.

John Torode and Grace Dent will appear as judges (BBC/PA)

A BBC spokesperson said: “Celebrity MasterChef Series 20, recorded earlier in the year, will be broadcast on BBC One and iPlayer this autumn/winter along with two Christmas specials.

“Banijay UK has consulted the celebrities, contestants and guests featured and all have confirmed that they are happy for the shows to be aired.

“As we have said previously, these are not straightforward decisions. We have approached this with care and consideration for all involved and we appreciate not everyone will agree with us.”

Previous winners include professional dancer and choreographer, Vito Coppola, who won the competition in 2024.