Ruth Codd says she felt like Clare Balding’s ‘goth child’ on Celebrity Traitors

Irish actress Ruth Codd has said she felt like Clare Balding’s “goth child” on The Celebrity Traitors.

The 29-year-old was murdered at the start of Thursday’s episode of the BBC One reality gameshow, following a discussion in the turret in which traitor and TV presenter Jonathan Ross said she was “the only sensible choice”.

Asked who she gravitated towards in the castle, following her departure, Codd replied: “Clare Balding, an unlikely duo, I kind of look like her goth child that should be a disappointment, but she’s incredibly proud of.

The Celebrity Traitors cast (Cody Burridge/BBC/PA)

“Charlotte Church is another amazing woman, Celia too, those three women, really, I don’t even know if they know how much they just made the experience for me.

“Really, regardless of whether they’re traitors or faithfuls, I don’t really care. I think the three of them are amazing and people you’d never cross paths with ordinarily in life.”

Balding was banished from the castle during Thursday’s show, after receiving seven votes from her fellow contestants, before revealing she was a faithful.

Codd went on to say she was “50/50” about being a faithful at the start of the show, but said she was happy with it in the end as she turned out to be “quite a loyal person”.

She said: “I’m not good with big groups, and I normally keep myself to myself, so I wasn’t expecting to go into a big group and fit in right away.

“I was part of it from the beginning and I’m really glad that I didn’t have to murder them all and lie to their faces.”

The star of Netflix mystery thriller series The Midnight Club, went on to say that being buried in a grave next to singer Paloma Faith and TV presenter Stephen Fry was not “on my 2025 bingo card”.

She said: “I mean … to say it’s been surreal … I’m not sure that I’m not about to be woken up from a very weird dream.”

The Celebrity Traitors continues next Wednesday at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.