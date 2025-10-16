Molly-Mae Hague’s new series includes things she has ‘not spoken about before’

Reality TV star Molly-Mae Hague has said she is “really nervous” about people watching the second season of her Prime Video series as she talks about things “I haven’t spoken about before”.

The first series of Molly-Mae: Behind It All, which recently picked up a National Television Award (NTA), depicted the aftermath of Hague’s break-up with boxer Tommy Fury, who she met on the ITV dating show Love Island.

At a London Q&A, Hague, 26, said: “It definitely added to the pressure, I think, winning the NTA. I mean, we felt the pressure anyway, because I’m a massive perfectionist, and I just want everything that I put out to be… I want everyone to enjoy it and for it to be perfect.

“But I think, obviously winning an NTA, it does just add that pressure… it’s been so fun doing it (the series) again. I’ve absolutely loved it.”

Molly-Mae Hague attending the screening for series two of the Prime Video documentary series Molly-Mae: Behind It All (Ben Whitley/PA)

The news of Hague and Fury’s split in August 2024, just more than a year after their engagement, sparked shock and speculation he had been unfaithful.

Fury, 26, denied the cheating rumours in his BBC Three docuseries Tommy: The Good, The Bad, The Fury, and said their relationship problems were due to his drinking habit, which he picked up after injuring his hand.

Hague has since reconciled with Fury, who is the father of their two-year-old daughter Bambi.

The influencer said she was able to delve into her life a bit more for series two of Behind It All, as she began to put her trust in the crew and understand they had her “best interests” at heart.

She said: “I think I was able to kind of trust the crew a little bit more and just sort of let go a little bit, which I definitely have done in this season.

“I think you’ll see there are bits that maybe I would have held back or wanted to sort of shy away from sharing, or topics that I feel like I didn’t maybe put the trust in the crew to talk about last time because I was like, this is just new territory for me.

“But this time around, I’m like, do you know what? This isn’t our first rodeo now.

“We’ve done this before. I can really put my trust in them and just know that they’ve got my best interests and just kind of take a bit more of a leap of faith with this one.

“I do feel really nervous about it to be honest because we do talk about things in there that I haven’t spoken about before.”

Episodes one to three of Molly-Mae: Behind It All series two launch exclusively on Prime Video on October 18. The latter three episodes will drop in early 2026.