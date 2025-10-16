Latest contestant ‘murdered’ on The Celebrity Traitors

Irish actress Ruth Codd has become the latest celebrity to be ‘murdered’ on The Celebrity Traitors.

The 29-year-old was ‘murdered’ at the start of Thursday’s episode of the BBC One reality gameshow, following a discussion in the turret in which TV presenter Jonathan Ross told fellow traitors, singer Cat Burns and comedian Alan Carr, she was “the only sensible choice”.

After opening her letter telling her she had been ‘murdered’, Codd said: “I was murdered definitely because I was a threat to the traitors.

Ruth Codd has become the latest celebrity to meet their demise on The Celebrity Traitors (Cody Burridge/BBC/PA)

“I was one of the few people in the group that had my own mind that couldn’t be influenced. I’m mentally extremely strong and stubborn. I really do wish the faithfuls the best of luck.”

It comes after Codd raised her suspicions about Ross being a traitor during Wednesday’s episode.

Ross said: “Ruth, she’s not going to let it go with me, and I’m afraid this cloak is feeling a little bit like it might be pulled tighter around my neck.”

Burns warned that “it could backfire on you”, but Ross replied: “Look, if I was a traitor, I wouldn’t have done that.”

It follows former Olympic diver Tom Daley and Never Tear Us Apart singer Paloma Faith already being ‘murdered’ by the traitors, while YouTube star Niko Omilana, known for his online prank videos, and EastEnders actress Tameka Empson have both been voted out at separate roundtable discussions.

Elsewhere during the start of the episode, Carr teased actress Celia Imrie about breaking wind during Wednesday’s episode.

While playing a game of badminton, he told her: “Celia, we need a bit of wind to get it over there.”

She replied: “Oh, shut up.”

Sports presenter Clare Balding, who had a shield, was also left red-faced when she was asked by former rugby player Joe Marler whether she and actor Mark Bonnar had slept well, to which she replied: “We did, well, not together.”