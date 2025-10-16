Kim Kardashian on the ‘final straw’ that ended her marriage to Kanye West

Kim Kardashian says feeling “emotionally and financially unsafe” led her to file for divorce from Kanye West.

In a new interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Kardashian said West’s erratic behaviour — including allegedly giving away five of their Lamborghinis during a mental health “episode” — left her constantly on edge.

“You never know what you’re going to get when you wake up, and that’s a really unsettling feeling,” she said.

Podcast host Alex Cooper asked Kardashian what the “final straw” was in her decision to end her marriage to West.





“I didn’t like the feeling of someone talking bad about my kids, grandmother, aunts – all of those feelings,” she said.

“If someone feels that way, then we shouldn’t be together.”

The couple, who were married for eight years until 2022, share North, 12, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6.

“They live with me and I welcome a great healthy relationship with my kids and their dad. He knows that,” she said.

“I push for it all the time, but I also protect them when it’s time for that and it goes in waves and phases. It’s a lot of work.”

Kardashian added she raises the four kids “full time” and that West has not called their kids in “a couple months”.

She also admitted she feared being shut out of the fashion and art realms West had first introduced her to in the aftermath of her divorce.

“Some of my biggest projects came about after I made that decision,” she said.

“It was the universe rewarding me and showing me that I was moving in the right direction.

The interview comes weeks after the reality TV star claimed that someone “extremely close” to her “put a hit out” in the trailer for series seven of The Kardashians, in which she stars alongside her mother Kris Jenner and sisters Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

The identity of the individual alleged to have organised the would-be contract killing was not revealed.

It comes following reports in 2022 that West had uploaded and then deleted a social media post that said she had accused him of putting a hit out on her.

In the trailer she says: “I got a call from investigators. Someone extremely close to me put a hit out on my life.”