Kevin Clifton to star in Priscilla Queen Of The Desert’s UK and Ireland tour

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional Kevin Clifton is to star in a UK and Ireland tour of Priscilla Queen Of The Desert.

The show, touring in 2026, is based on the 1994 Oscar-winning film and features songs including It’s Raining Men, I Will Survive and Girls Just Want To Have Fun.

Joining Clifton as Tick/Mitzi are theatre stars Nick Hayes, as Felicia/Adam, and Peter Duncan, as Bob/Preacher.

Bafta award-winning costume designer Vicky Gill, known for her work on Strictly, has designed the show’s colourful costumes.

Clifton, 43, said: “I’ve always loved Priscilla Queen Of The Desert — it’s bold, joyful, and unapologetically full of heart.

“Taking on the role of Tick/Mitzi feels like the perfect challenge because it’s not just about the glitz and glamour, it’s about identity, family, and love in all its forms.

“What drew me in was the chance to tell a story that celebrates being true to yourself, no matter what the world thinks.

“And let’s be honest — who wouldn’t want to perform in those incredible costumes with that soundtrack? It’s pure joy from start to finish.”

Gill said: “It is an absolute pleasure to be the costume designer for this vibrant and iconic show.

“I was completing a course in fashion when the film came out and I remember how much it filled us all with such a sense of freedom and joy.

“In live theatre, every sequin, feather, stitch, and silhouette helps tell the story in real time, right before the audience’s eyes.

“Bringing this glamorous and fabulous world to life through costume is a dream come true and an incredibly rewarding challenge.”

The Adventures Of Priscilla, Queen Of The Desert is a road comedy film that centres on two drag queens and a transgender woman as they journey across the Australian Outback on their tour bus, Priscilla.

It was previously announced that cabaret star Adele Anderson will play the role of Bernadette in the UK and Ireland tour.

The tour kicks off at Manchester’s Palace Theatre on February 19 and will end in July 2026.

There are also dates in Liverpool, Glasgow, Nottingham, Belfast, Dublin, Brighton, as well as a host of other cities and towns.

Clifton is currently touring England in 2:22 A Ghost Story, alongside his partner Stacey Dooley, who he met on BBC One show Strictly.