Clare Balding says Celia Imrie ‘farting’ was highlight of The Celebrity Traitors

TV sports presenter Clare Balding has said actress Celia Imrie “farting” during The Celebrity Traitors was her highlight of her time on the show.

The 54-year-old was banished from the castle during Thursday’s episode of the BBC reality gameshow after receiving seven votes from her fellow contestants, before revealing she had been a faithful.

Asked for her highlight after leaving the show, she said: “Celia farting, that was so funny.

Clare Balding on The Celebrity Traitors (Cody Burridge/BBC/PA)

“Seriously, I think my personal highlight is being able to spend quality time with no distractions of phones or anything, with people like Stephen (Fry), Celia, Charlotte (Church), all of them actually.

“I mean, the Trojan horse was amazing, my God, what a big thing that was, and I think just doing things I’ve never thought I’d do. Sticking my head in a well and all of that, those have been real highlights.”

The Thursday Murder Club actress Imrie audibly passed wind during a stressful mission in a cabin in Wednesday’s episode, prompting gales of laughter from her fellow cast members, as well as viewers around the country.

After the noise, which was picked up by microphones, presenter Claudia Winkleman said: “What just happened?”

Imrie responded: “I just farted, Claudia. It’s nerves, but I always own up.”

Balding went on to say that she had learned she is a “pathetic people pleaser” during her time on the programme.

She added: “I will still live by the mantra of keep your camera turned outwards, look out for other people, but I realise that I’m probably not suspicious enough, but I’m quite happy being that way.

“I’d rather live in a world where I trust everyone, where I see good in everyone, and where the world is always bright, shiny and positive, and if that was my downfall, I’m fine with that.”

Balding said she was glad she was not made a traitor on the show, but said she “wished I’d had longer at it”.

She said: “I’m really glad I got to be banished rather than be murdered, because at least when you’re banished you’ve got a chance to say your piece.

“You get to stand up and say your bit, and you hear as well as see, the reaction. I didn’t see it for very long as I turned and went, but I could hear it.”

The Celebrity Traitors continues next Wednesday at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.