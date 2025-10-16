Chris Robshaw: Strictly has got me ‘hooked’ on spray tans

Former England rugby captain Chris Robshaw has said taking part in Strictly Come Dancing has got him “hooked” on spray tans.

Robshaw also said he felt “more nervous” competing on the dancefloor than he did playing for England.

Appearing on ITV’s Good Morning Britain (GMB), Robshaw discussed his new beauty regime.

“Before Strictly I’ve never had a spray tan. I would have always been a bit kind of ‘eurgh’.

“Now I’ve had one, I’m hooked. Every Friday a message goes on the Whatsapp group – ‘who wants one?’ Everyone’s hand up straight away.”

He said that after having his first spray tan he was embarrassed as he “bumped into my neighbours and they were like ‘ohhh…'”

Asked if had to be naked to be sprayed, Robshaw said he just wore pants and a hairnet.

“You get quite close and personal,” he added. “It’s quite a look.”

Robshaw, who retired from professional rugby in 2022, said he was “really outside of my comfort zone” on BBC show Strictly.

“As you can probably tell yeah I’m not that comfortable on the dance floor,” he told GMB.

“I’ve probably only danced at a wedding after a couple of drinks.

“I probably get – if I’m honest – more nervous going on that dancefloor than playing for England.

“But I’ve loved it. I’ve loved the challenge.”

Robshaw, who was on GMB alongside his professional dancing partner Nadiya Bychkova, said his “body actually feels better” from training for the dance show.

The rugby star earned 66 caps for England and captained the national team 43 times, leading them to a 2016 Six Nations Grand Slam victory.

He also played 300 games for Harlequins RFC.

He was also asked about fellow former England rugby captain, Lewis Moody, who recently announced that he has motor neurone disease.

Robshaw said: “Everyone’s thinking about Lewis and his family, and wishing him – from the Strictly team to the rugby family – all supporting Lewis and his family as best as possible.

“Because he’s a lovely guy, he’s a character, he’s a larger-than-life person. So yeah, wishing you all the best, Lewis.”