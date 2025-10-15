Thomas Skinner regrets appearing on Strictly as he ‘never fitted the bill’

Reality TV star Thomas Skinner has said he regrets taking part in this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing and that he “never fitted the bill”.

The former Apprentice contestant, who was the first celebrity to be eliminated from the BBC One dancing show, said his appearance on the series has caused him aggravation.

In a post to X on Wednesday, Skinner said: “I can’t do anything right now without someone criticising me or making me do something against my will. It’s bullshit.

Thomas Skinner and Amy Dowden, with host Tess Daly, after Skinner became the first celebrity to be voted off Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

“I wish I (had) never done Strictly, I never fitted the bill for that show let’s be honest. And it’s caused me nothing but agg (aggravation).

“Constant abuse. All I f****** do is try to spread positivity online. I can’t walk anywhere without people knowing who I am.

“I’ve had a narrative spun against me so people always have an opinion on me now that they didn’t 3 months ago.

“I’ve heard so many lies said and told about me. It’s driving me mad.”

Skinner said some people have been beeping at him from their cars and added: “I’ve honestly had enough.”

Shortly after joining the show, the 34-year-old admitted to cheating on his wife just weeks after their wedding in an interview with the Sun on Sunday, having previously apologised for picking up a journalist’s phone and walking out of a Strictly press event midway through.

In September, the online star said he had received death threats after he met US vice president JD Vance for a barbecue and drinks.

He has also drawn strong criticism for X posts saying it is “not far-right” to be “flying your flag and loving your country”, and complaining “it ain’t safe out there any more” in London, saying the city is “hostile” and “tense”.

Skinner was partnered with Welsh professional dancer Amy Dowden on Strictly and the pair left the series earlier this month after the judges decided to save former England rugby star Chris Robshaw from elimination.