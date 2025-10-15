The Celebrity Traitors: First banishment takes place after heated roundtable

The Celebrity Traitors has seen its first banishment after a heated roundtable following the murder of pop singer Paloma Faith.

YouTube star Niko Omilana, known for his online prank videos, was thought to be a traitor by celebrities including actor Sir Stephen Fry and retired Olympic diver Tom Daley, who said he would make a “great traitor”.

After his banishment, the 27-year-old said: “Can’t believe I’m out so quickly but it’s been an honour getting to know every single one of you… I can now reveal that this whole time I’ve been honest and I’m a faithful.”

Niko Omilana, one of the contestants on BBC One’s The Celebrity Traitors (Cody Burridge/BBC/PA)

It comes after comedian and traitor Alan Carr murdered Never Tear Us Apart singer Faith, 44, in plain sight by touching her face after rubbing his hands on a poisoned lily.

In the spin-off series, hosted by Claudia Winkleman, the competitors – named the faithfuls – are tasked with detecting and banishing the murderous traitors in the group while completing a series of challenges to win cash towards the charity prize pot.

If at the end of the series a traitor is among the finalists, the faithfuls lose out on the money and the traitor takes the full cash prize.

Since the UK version began in 2022, millions of fans have watched The Traitors on the BBC and it has picked up a Bafta TV Award for best reality and constructed factual programme, and best entertainment performance for Winkleman.

The celebrity series attracted more than six million viewers when it launched on October 8.

The programme airs on Wednesdays and Thursdays on BBC One.