Princess Andre’s ITV series renewed for two more seasons airing in 2026

Princess Andre’s reality TV series showcasing her life as a social media star has been renewed for a second and third series, ITV has announced.

The 18-year-old, who is the daughter of reality TV stars Katie Price and Peter Andre, was seen juggling life as an influencer in the first series of The Princess Diaries.

Highlights of the show included her catwalk debut at the Ibiza Fashion Festival, an insight into the TV star’s first major brand partnership, and the celebrations surrounding her 18th birthday.

Price, 47, who gained recognition in the late 1990s for her glamour modelling work, and British-Australian singer Peter, 52, met in the jungle on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and got married in 2005 and divorced in 2009.

In an Instagram post, Princess said: “I’m here to announce that I have, not only one, but two more seasons of The Princess Diaries coming out in 2026.

“I honestly can’t wait, like I am so excited. For those people who have been asking me and I’ve not been able to tell you, now you finally know. So see you in 2026.”

Amanda Stavri, commissioning editor for reality and entertainment at ITV, said “Princess dominated side bars and social media throughout the summer and as our streams show, the ITV audience whole-heartedly embraced her.

“Now reality fans can look forward to not one but two more chapters in Princess’s story as we line up two new series for next year, as Princess embraces independence and adulthood.”

Tina Flintoff, creative director for production company Optomen, said: “Princess is such a pleasure to work with. We’re delighted the series did so well and that we’ve been given the opportunity to continue bringing her story to life.

“Princess has so many exciting ventures planned over the next six months and we can’t wait to share them with her fans.”

The Princess Diaries will be back on ITV2 and ITVX in 2026 with two separate four-part series.