Jeremy Allen White on the ‘very helpful’ advice Bruce Springsteen gave him

US actor Jeremy Allen White has said Bruce Springsteen gave him advice that was “very helpful” for his portrayal of the rock star.

The Shameless actor, 34, plays the US singer-songwriter, nicknamed The Boss, in the biopic Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere.

At the BFI London Film Festival, White told the PA news agency: “I think Bruce was very helpful and his advice to me that was helpful is to just try to bring myself to it as much as possible.

“Do enough to tell his story, but try to bring all of those very honest parts of yourself that suit the story, try to bring them as much to the surface as you can.

Jeremy Allen White, Bruce Springsteen and Jeremy Strong attended the screening of Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere (Ian West/PA)

“And that was something in his songs that, if you sing his songs honestly, it’ll connect. And if you act with honesty, it’ll connect.”

Adolescence star Stephen Graham, Succession actor Jeremy Strong and Australian actress Odessa Young are among the other stars of the film.

The movie follows Springsteen after the success of his 1980 album The River as he crafts his seminal country-folk album Nebraska.

Strong, who plays Springsteen’s manager, told PA: “I knew he (White) would be completely dialled in to what he was doing, and I knew he would be fearless and courageous in his work… so it was a joy. It was very easy to work with him.”

Strong, 46, also said it was “an incredible privilege” to be part of a Springsteen biopic and added: “Bruce is somebody who I have been affected by deeply for most of my life, and he’s given so much to me. And music is so personal, right? Our relationship to music is so personal.

“Nebraska is a record that I’ve known for decades. So to get to give something back to him was very meaningful.”

Nebraska pre-dated 1984’s Born In The USA, the title of one of 76-year-old Springsteen’s best-known songs, and came after his 1975 breakthrough record Born To Run.

White has led all four seasons of hit drama The Bear, winning two Emmys and three Golden Globes for his role as chef Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto.

He is also known for playing Phillip “Lip” Gallagher in the US version of Shameless, and wrestler Kerry Von Erich in sports drama The Iron Claw.

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere is in cinemas from October 24.