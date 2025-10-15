Gwyneth Paltrow admits not knowing who co-star Timothee Chalamet was

Gwyneth Paltrow has admitted not knowing who Timothee Chalamet was when she found out she was co-starring with him in her new film, Marty Supreme.

The Oscar-winning actress told British Vogue that “everyone makes fun of me because I don’t know anything”, and she did not realise that Chalamet’s girlfriend is Kylie Jenner.

She said: “He mentioned that she had kids and I was like, ‘That’s so cool. I really love to hear that (from) a young man like you.’

“I understand a 45-year-old who has his own kids going out with a woman with kids, but it’s a cool choice to go out with a young woman who has two kids. I respect it. I think it’s kind of punk rock. But my point is I didn’t know (it was) Kylie Jenner.”

Chalamet stars as a fictional ping pong protege in Marty Supreme, while Paltrow plays the wife of a rival professional who ends up sleeping with him.

Paltrow said that she received plenty of messages from her friends when they saw paparazzi images of the pair kissing as they filmed scenes for the film, which is due to be released in December.

“Oh my God, all of my mom group chats were on fire,” she said. “Everyone was like, ‘Yes, GP, get it!” I’m like, ‘Guys, calm down’.”

Asked if her lifestyle brand Goop has a “toxic culture,” Paltrow said: “That drives me insane because we never had that.

“Granted, we’ve had a couple of toxic people and, because of my fear of confrontation, maybe I didn’t deal with it quickly enough. That does cascade down and I totally take responsibility for that.

“But we are such a good culture. It’s something that I am proud of and worked so hard on.”

Paltrow’s husband, TV producer Brad Falchuk, was a guest on the Goop podcast on Tuesday to talk about his new Netflix series Famous Last Words.

Asked about the term “conscious uncoupling”, which was famously used when she announced her divorce from her first husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, Paltrow said they had attempted to split in a more civil manner “because we had so many friends who had been so hurt by divorce that we wanted to try to do it a different way.”

Gwyneth Paltrow has spoken about her divorce from Chris Martin, the culture at her lifestyle brand Goop and how being in her 50s has changed her outlook (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“There’s a lot of hurt around divorce,” she added.

“It’s a difficult subject and I think why people got so upset was that they heard, ‘Well, then, we did it wrong’ or ‘My parents did it wrong,’ which I understand.

“I’m still so proud that we did that and that we live it. I cannot tell you how many people come up to me and thank me for that, and for helping to create that template.

“We f***** a lot of things up and then we got a lot of things right.”

Paltrow also spoke of how life in her 50s has brought her a calmer and more balanced outlook.

She told the magazine: “I’m at peace when I’m home and I hopefully have a couple of kids rattling around, but this is also where I feel so incredibly lucky about my marriage and the kind of friendship that we have, and companionship, and kismet.”

The famously clean-living star also said that she allows herself to have junk food if she fancies it.

“Once in a while, it’s so important to follow those cravings. I love it,” she said.

“I’m not so strict in my old age, I’m much easier on myself, I would say.”

Paltrow stars on the cover of the November issue of British Vogue.