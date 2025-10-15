Former Strictly Come Dancing professionals announce Vegas-themed tour for 2026

Five former Strictly Come Dancing professionals have announced a UK tour for 2026 that will capture the “glitz, glamour and excitement of Las Vegas”.

Brendan Cole, James Jordan, Pasha Kovalev, Vincent Simone and Ian Waite, who are about to finish their 2025 Return Of The Legends tour, will hit the road once again with Vegas: After Hours.

Cole, 49, said: “Anyone who saw our last two shows will tell you that a Vegas-themed show is the perfect next step for us. We are the Rat Pack of dance, and we’re going to have a Vegas-style party. It’s going to be a riot.”

Jordan, 47, added: “We spent the last two years proving to everyone that we’ve still got it, so as long as my body holds up, I look forward to bringing our most dazzling dance spectacular yet, with my brothers in dance, to audiences across the UK.”

The 30-date tour, which includes performances in Cornwall, Scotland and Yorkshire, starts at Fareham Live on October 3 2026 with a final performance set for November 10 at Dartford’s Orchard Theatre.

There are also dates in Crewe, Liverpool, Bath, Nottingham, Cambridge, Birmingham, Northampton, Bournemouth, Glasgow, Manchester, Leicester, Bradford, York, Cardiff, Guildford and a selection of other towns and cities.

Across the shows, the five dancers and their female dance partners will perform routines set to a Las Vegas-inspired soundtrack.

Vegas: After Hours “brings the five Strictly legends back together again for a breath-taking brand new show that captures all the glitz, glamour and excitement of Las Vegas, where the dance floor never sleeps”, according to a description of the show.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday October 17.