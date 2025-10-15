Book by Freddie Mercury’s former fiancee to feature lyrics to unreleased songs

A new book by Queen frontman Freddie Mercury’s former fiancee Mary Austin is to feature lyrics to unreleased songs when it is released in the month that would have seen the late singer’s 80th birthday.

A Life In Lyrics, which is credited to Mercury and Austin, will feature unpublished material from his notebooks including alternate lyrics and abandoned verses for Bohemian Rhapsody and multiple drafts of Don’t Stop Me Now, as well as the songs that were never recorded.

Following his death in 1991, Mercury left his house and possessions to Austin along with his entire creative archive spanning from his beginnings with Queen to the end of his solo career.

A holding jacket for the new book (HarperCollins/PA)

Austin said: “In early 2023, in the midst of cataloguing the contents of Garden Lodge, this wonderful home Freddie had left to me, I began to leaf through the papers my family and I had collected together from where they had lain, undisturbed and unseen, in the house for over 30 years.

“Here were the working drafts for Freddie’s lyrics, set down across loose sheets of paper and in simple, plain notebooks that entirely belied the wonders within.

“This re-emergence of Freddie’s handwritten notes, offering a window into his brilliant, creative mind, stirred up many memories from decades passed, of conversations, occasions and emotions. Freddie’s songs continue to bring so much happiness, and solace, to so many.

“I hope that by sharing his manuscripts now, contextualised with fresh insights and a sprinkling of vignettes of our lives together, I will illuminate the remarkable creative force of my dear friend for the enjoyment of everyone he continues to delight and inspire, even after all these years.”

The book will also feature stories, memories and anecdotes from Austin, who was with Mercury from 1970 to 1976 before he informed her of his sexuality, ending their relationship, however she remained a lifelong friend.

A Life In Lyrics will be illustrated by images from Mercury’s archive, some of which have never been seen before.

Published by HarperCollins, the book will be released in hardback, ebook and audiobook on September 1 2026, four days before the singer would have turned 80.

Mercury, who was born Farrokh Bulsara, was a founding member of pop rock band Queen, who he went on to have six UK number one singles and 10 UK number one albums with, some of their best known songs include Killer Queen, Crazy Little Thing Called Love and We Are The Champions.

In 1985, he released his only solo studio album Mr Bad Guy, and went on to release Barcelona in 1988, a collaborative album with Spanish soprano Montserrat Caballe. He had six UK top 10 singles as a solo artist.

He died from bronchial pneumonia resulting from Aids aged 45.