Amelia Dimoldenberg to star in Channel 4 comedy about three best friends

Chicken Shop Date host Amelia Dimoldenberg is to star in a new Channel 4 comedy following the lives of three dysfunctional best friends.

It Gets Worse, also starring Irish actor Andrew Scott and Girls writer Lena Dunham, depicts the friendship between Ethan, Abi and Sam, who are being kicked out of their London home by their landlord.

The comedy series has been written and created by comedian Leo Reich, who stars as Ethan, alongside House Of Guinness actress Emily Fairn as Abi, and Save Me star Olive Gray as Sam.

Dimoldenberg, 31, has interviewed stars including Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence, The 1975 frontman Matty Healy, The Amazing Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield and pop singer Charli XCX as part of her Chicken Shop Date series.

It was recently announced that the presenter has teamed up with Formula 1 to launch a four-part YouTube series titled Passenger Princess.

Among the other cast members of It Gets Worse are The Inbetweeners star Blake Harrison, Killing Eve’s Sean Delaney, Normal People actress India Mullen and Count Abdulla star Arian Nik.

Filming has commenced for the six-episode series, produced by A24, and the show will air on Channel 4 next year.