Singer Anne-Marie reveals name of second child

Singer Anne-Marie has revealed the name of her second child.

Speaking to ITV’s This Morning, the singer, 34, who shares a daughter called Seven with rapper Slowthai, said she had called her baby boy Forever Sugar.

The singer, who did not reveal the spelling of his name, said: “His name is Forever. Forever Sugar.

“Sugar is his middle name, because I had the diabetes thing that you get when you’re pregnant… so I thought: ‘What a perfect middle name.'”

She added: “It’s a weird thing, really, because my nan used to sign off every card with: ‘Always and forever’, all the time.

“And now my mum does it, and my sister does it. And I just think Forever is just, I don’t know, it’s just a cool name.”

Speaking about her return to making music, she said: “It’s hard, definitely, because when I’m doing music, I want to be with them…

“I don’t know how to deal with it yet.”

The pop star, known for songs including Ciao Adios and Alarm, has had seven top 10 UK singles and three top 10 studio albums.

In May, Anne-Marie announced she had given birth to her son in an Instagram post that included a photo of a sleeping baby.