Seventh baker leaves The Great British Bake Off during meringue week

Hairdresser Lesley has become the seventh baker to leave The Great British Bake Off tent after failing to impress the judges during the show’s first-ever meringue-themed week.

During Tuesday’s episode, the bakers were tasked with making mini meringue tarts for the signature challenge, souffles for the technical and a meringue ice cream cake for the showstopper.

Business development executive Toby was named star baker by presenter Noel Fielding, and co-host Alison Hammond informed Lesley that she would be going home.

Bake Off contestant Lesley said she suspected she would be leaving (Channel 4/Love Productions/PA)

The 59-year-old baker from Kent said: “Do you know what – I knew it was coming. It’s like ripping the plaster off! Thanks so much for the experience, it has been amazing.

“I knew I would be leaving as I couldn’t get my meringue right and had resigned myself that I would be going.

“But I was proud that I had made it to week seven. The other bakers gave me a massive cuddle.”

Judge Dame Prue Leith said: “I am really sorry to see Lesley go. She’s a remarkable woman, in a way she’s my ideal baker – she’s just really having a good time. That’s what Bake Off is all about.”

Reflecting on her experience following the show, Lesley added: “I think I have grown as a person and I feel more confident in myself and my abilities.

“I have learned a lot of new skills, learned to trust my gut feeling, new skills and tips from other bakers, learned that you need to step through fear and take yourself out of your comfort zone as it allows you to grow. I had the time of my life!”

Lesley, who has been baking since she was 10, said her best moment on the Channel 4 show was “winning the technical in chocolate week”.

Speaking about her next steps, she added: “I would love to set up a little school to teach people the basics of baking and have a cake shed where people can come and buy cake. Also write a cookbook with all my nan’s recipes for traditional bakes.”

Lesley will join comedians Jo Brand and Tom Allen on The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice on Friday October 17 on Channel 4 at 8pm.