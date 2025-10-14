Second part of Flog It! star Michael Baggott’s silver collection goes on sale

The second part of late Flog It! star Michael Baggott’s silver collection is to go to auction.

Former BBC antiques expert Baggott, who died aged 51 in January, was a recognised authority on antique silver, specialising in early spoons, boxes and provincial and continental silver.

The collection’s second part is being sold in Woolley And Wallis’ Silver And Objects Of Vertu sale on Tuesday October 21.

A George II silver swing-handled basket by 18th century silversmith John Le Sage (Baggott Family Archive/PA)

Rupert Slingsby, silver specialist at Woolley And Wallis, said: “This is a continuation of something very special, after an overwhelming response to part one and bidding from around the globe, we are delighted to offer Part II, featuring yet more outstanding pieces that reflect Michael’s deep knowledge, passion and eye for quality.”

Among the highlights of the sale are what is believed to be the most comprehensive collection of silver assayed in York ever to be offered publicly, along with pieces from Liverpool, Chester, Dundee, Newcastle, Bristol, Exeter and Aberdeen.

One of the auction’s most valuable lots is a George II silver swing-handled basket by 18th century silversmith John Le Sage, which dates from 1742 and carries an estimate of between £3,000 and £4,000.

Another high-value lot is the Elizabeth I Apostle spoon depicting St James The Less, which was crafted by eminent York silversmith Thomas Pinder in 1572, with the item expected to fetch between £3,000 and £4,000.

An Elizabeth I Apostle spoon depicting St James the Less was crafted by renowned York silversmith Thomas Pinder (Baggott Family Archive/PA)

A rare Charles I West Country silver Apostle spoon attributed to the Totnes silversmith Thomas Punchard and thought to represent St Matthew is expected to make between £1,000 and £1,500, while a James II provincial silver beaker by Marmaduke Best is also valued between £1,000 and £1,500.

The second sale comes after part one of the collection fetched £124,614.

Baggott’s interest in antiques began in his early years, when he saved up £22 in school dinner money to purchase a Chester silver vesta case, and he progressed to work in Christie’s auction house and was head of silver at Sotheby’s Billingshurst for a number of years.

The Birmingham-born star was also a published author, having written An Illustrated Guide To York Hallmarks 1776-1858 and As Found: A Lifetime In Antiques.

He joined BBC daytime show Flog It! in the 2000s, where he valued various silver objects.

Further details of the sale can be found on the Woolley And Wallis website.