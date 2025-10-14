Real-life Roofman robber ‘warm and optimistic person’, says Channing Tatum

Hollywood actor Channing Tatum has described the real-life Roofman robber Jeffrey Manchester as a “warm and optimistic” person at the premiere of his new film inspired by his life.

Roofman tells the true story of former United States Army Reserve officer Manchester (Tatum), who turned to crime and earned his nickname by drilling through roofs of branches of McDonald’s at night so he could wait inside until morning and surprise staff to steal the takings.

After escaping from prison in North Carolina in 2004, Manchester hid in a nearby Toys R Us store for several months, surviving on sweets and baby food, and spying on staff through a makeshift surveillance system using child monitors.

Channing Tatum attending the screening of Roofman at the Southbank Centre, Royal Festival Hall, London, as part of the BFI London Film Festival (Ian West/PA)

Speaking at the BFI London Film Festival where Roofman premiered on Tuesday night, Tatum reflected on Manchester’s life story and what led him to become a criminal.

“I personally think we’re probably all about one or two decisions away from being in a very different place than we are,” Tatum said.

“I mean, you know, you think essentially that, ‘I’m so good today, I’m fine’ – and then someone cuts you off on the street, and you’re just like, turning into a different person.

“Jeff made so many really questionable decisions, not even questions, just terrible ones.

“But lots of people make decisions when their back is against the wall, and I had so much projection and what I thought this person (Manchester) was going to be, especially after being incarcerated for so long.”

Channing Tatum and Kristen Dunst attending the screening of Roofman at the Southbank Centre, Royal Festival Hall (Ian West/PA)

During forays outside the building, Manchester sparked romance with local woman Leigh Wainscott – portrayed on screen by Kirsten Dunst – and became an active member of a local church under the assumed name of John Zorn.

Tatum also opened up about a phone conversation he had with Manchester, who is currently serving a 40-year sentence in prison in Raleigh, North Carolina.

“When I got on the phone with him, he was just the most warm, optimistic, unbelievably understanding of who he was and where he’s at and why he’s there,” Tatum said.

Channing Tatum attending the screening of Roofman as part of the BFI London Film Festival (Ian West/PA)

“And he was like, ‘Look, I’m in the right place’. He’s like, ‘I’m exactly where I should be, I just didn’t agree with how long they gave me for my sentence’.”

“This movie specifically meant something to me,” Tatum added.

Roofman, directed by Derek Cianfrance, is in UK cinemas on Friday.