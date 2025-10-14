Jesy Nelson says she has ‘never felt prouder’ of her body after welcoming twins

Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson says she has “never felt prouder” of her body following the birth of her twin daughters.

The 34-year-old singer, who became engaged to musician Zion Foster last month, welcomed twins Ocean Jade and Story Monroe Nelson-Foster in May.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Nelson said becoming a mother made her “realise how incredible my body actually is”.

Alongside images of Nelson in her underwear holding her daughters, she wrote: “33 years of extreme diets, 33 years of putting myself down wishing my belly was flatter, wanting my waist just a little smaller and almost going through with a boob job, to now standing here having this photo taken.

“I can honestly say I’ve never felt prouder of my body and what it has been through! Yes my boobs hang lower and my belly is bigger and squishier – it doesnt look how it used to, but my god it created the best gift that has ever happened to me.”

She continued: “If there’s anything I’ve learned over the past 9 months of being pregnant, it’s that I never want my girls to feel the way I did about my body for so many years.

“So to all the future mummies or the mummies that have just given birth, if you’re struggling with how you are feeling in yourself or are maybe even feeling the pressure to “snap back” just take a moment to remember what YOU did! Be kinder to yourself and remember you are INCREDIBLE!!!”

The singer experienced a series of complications during her pregnancy, including twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome (TTTS), which she documented on social media.

According to the NHS, TTTS affects 10 to 15% of identical twins who share a placenta and “can have serious consequences”.

The condition is caused by abnormal connecting blood vessels in the placenta which leads to an imbalanced blood flow from one twin to the other, leaving one with a greater blood volume than the other.

One treatment involves using a laser to burn away the blood vessels in the placenta that are causing the unequal flow.

The singer underwent the emergency procedure and spent 10 weeks in hospital before giving birth to the twins prematurely at 31 weeks on May 15.

Nelson rose to fame after winning The X Factor in 2011 with girl group Little Mix alongside Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall.

After nearly a decade together, with chart-topping singles including their winning song Cannonball, Shout Out To My Ex and Wings, Nelson left in December 2020.

She has released two songs as a solo artist – Boyz, which featured US rapper Nicki Minaj, in 2021 and the single Bad Thing in 2023.