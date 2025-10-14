Bradley Cooper on how his new film was ‘directly’ influenced by British humour

Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper has said his new film about a man who seeks purpose in the New York comedy scene was “directly” influenced by British humour.

Is This Thing On?, which is part-based on the life of British comedian John Bishop, was directed by the US star, 50, who is also known for directing and acting in Oscar-nominated movies Maestro (2023) and A Star Is Born (2018).

The film came to fruition after BoJack Horseman voice actor Will Arnett met Liverpool comic Bishop, who told him that he had found stand-up comedy in the midst of a split from his wife, deciding to do an open-mic night one evening as he did not want to pay the cover fee.

Will Arnett and John Bishop at the screening of Is This Thing On? (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Arnett’s character in the film, Alex, has a similar experience, getting his start at New York’s famed Comedy Cellar.

Speaking at the BFI London Film Festival, Cooper told the PA news agency: “It’s inspired by John Bishop’s story, so that was the nugget of it and then he (Will) was working on that with John, and he was just telling me about it because we were friends.

“And I just sort of saw this image of him and I got excited about ‘What if we set it in New York, and what if it’s a movie about a relationship?’ .”

Asked how British humour influenced the film, he said: “I think directly, I think all of us have grown up on British humour and love it so yes, it’s indelible.”

Asked if it differs from US humour, he added: “It’s hard to put an umbrella over everybody, the great comics are so unique.”

Arnett, 55, told the PA news agency: “For me there’s a lot more nuance to British humour. And so we tried to inject some of that.”

Bishop got back with his wife Melanie after a short split, and she attended the London screening with their children.

Bishop, 58, told PA: “I couldn’t write it because it was too personal, so (a producer) said, ‘Tell Will’.

“So that was eight years ago, and then Will said, ‘Look, I’d love to write it with my friend Mark (Chappell)’.

Bradley Cooper, Mark Chappell, John Bishop, Melanie Bishop, Will Arnett, Laura Dern, Andra Day, Weston Middleton and Kris Thykier at the screening of Is This Thing On? at the Southbank Centre (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“And then we spent a bit of time developing it, and then it just became their baby, and it’s an act of faith.

“You’re handing over a part of your life to someone else, and you hope that they’re going to treat it properly, like you would with your child.

“And he’s done more than that. He’s treated it, he’s nurtured it, and he sent it off to college.”

The film is coming to cinemas this December, according to Searchlight Pictures.