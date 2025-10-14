Amy Winehouse’s microphone and letters from Kate Bush and Madonna to go on sale

A microphone used and owned by Amy Winehouse and letters written by Kate Bush and Madonna are among a collection of items from influential women in music that are going to auction.

The Shure SM58 microphone, used by Winehouse in studio sessions, is expected to fetch between £1,000 and £2,000 in the Propstore auction, while a portrait print by Piper Ferguson from the late singer’s 2007 Coachella show will also go on sale, where it is expected to make between £400 and £800.

A letter sent by Bush to dancer and mime artist Adam Darius in 1980 is expected to make between £400 and £800, while a letter sent by Madonna to her personal assistant Melissa Crow, describing her stay in New Orleans and upcoming European tour, is expected to make between £500 and £1,000.

Winehouse’s microphone is expected to fetch between £1,000 and £2,000 (Propstore/PA)

Speaking about the Music Memorabilia Live Auction, Miranda McCabe, Propstore’s director of marketing, said: “Each piece of music memorabilia heading to Propstore’s auction tells a story not just of fame, but of some incredibly memorable moments of creativity that shaped each artist’s public and personal identities.

“Collectively, they reveal how these women have influenced fashion, performance and cultural imagination across generations.”

Other items in the auction include a Super Bowl promotional event custom helmet created for Lady Gaga in 2017, which was gifted to an event staffer, valued between £600 and £1,200, and a photo matched Jetpack Hom(m)e jacket worn by Billie Eilish, valued between £1,000 and £2,000.

The American football helmet designed for Lady Gaga (Propstore/PA)

Further Madonna items include a signed 20th anniversary Squier Telecaster guitar adorned with her custom artwork and autographed in blue marker, worth between £1,000 and £2,000, and an autographed promotional photo inscribed “Love Madonna”, valued between £500 and £1,000.

A copy of Bush’s 1980 Babooshka single, signed by the artist, is also going on sale, valued at between £300 and £600.

The letter written by Kate Bush (Propstore/PA)

A rare collection of Spice Girls memorabilia including a 1997 Rolling Stone magazine signed by all five members, along with dressing room signs and a promotional box of Spice Girls Cadbury chocolates, is also expected to sell for between £300 and £600.

Rihanna’s 2007 Ultimate Mistress Of Music Cosmopolitan Ultimate Women Of The Year Award is also included in the auction, where it is expect to fetch between £500 and £1,000.

The auction will begin at 3pm on Thursday, October 23, at The Cumberland Hotel in London, and Friday, October 24, with the second day being online only and dedicated to Oasis memorabilia. Further details are available on the Propstore website.