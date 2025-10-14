Alec Baldwin reassures fans after crashing car into ‘big fat tree’

Alec Baldwin has assured fans he is “fine” after crashing his car into a “big fat tree” as he swerved to avoid a rubbish collection lorry.

The 30 Rock star said he was with his brother, the actor Stephen Baldwin, in the Hamptons when the accident happened.

In a video shared on Instagram, he said: “I was in a car accident this morning, I’m fine.

“My brother Stephen was visiting me on Long Island and we spent the weekend out there for the film festival [the Hamptons International Film Festival].”

He added: “This morning I was in a car accident, this guy cut me off in a truck,” he continued. “A big garbage truck, a garbage truck the size of a whale… it was the biggest garbage truck I’d ever seen, it must have been something commercial.

“To avoid hitting him, I hit a tree. I hit a big fat tree and crushed my car, my wife’s car.

“I crushed my wife’s car and I feel bad about that. But it’s all fine and I’m fine and my brother’s fine.”

He said he filed a report with the East Hamptons Police Department and added: “My wife’s car is pretty smashed up. Big tree, big fat tree.”

Baldwin added he was going home to Los Angeles and professed his love for his wife Hilaria, 41, who was recently eliminated from Dancing With the Stars, the US version of Strictly Come Dancing.

“I am still so proud of my wife. Hilaria, I love you more than anything and I’m very proud of you.”

Baldwin has seven children with Hilaria, in addition to daughter Ireland Baldwin, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger.