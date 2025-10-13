Taylor Swift announces six-part Eras Tour docuseries ‘to close the book’

US pop superstar Taylor Swift has said a six-episode docuseries of her Eras Tour is to premiere on Disney+ this winter.

Alongside The End Of An Era documetary she has announced an updated Eras Tour concert film, The Final Show, more than a week following the release of her 12th studio album, The Life Of A Showgirl.

In a promotional video, shared to Instagram, Swift, 35, is seen behind-the-scenes of her juggernaut worldwide tour, which began in 2023 and came to an end in December 2024.

In the video, she says: “People like to talk about phenomenons, almost as if it was pieces falling into place, as if it just happened.

“The Eras Tour wasn’t when all the pieces fell into place. This tour was just when every single one of us who had done so much work, pushing inch by inch, to where we all clicked together.

“We have broken every single record you can break with this tour. The only thing left is to close the book.”

Music stars including Ed Sheeran, Sabrina Carpenter, Florence Welch and Gracie Abrams appear across the promotional video.

In the caption of the post, Swift said: “It was the End of an Era and we knew it.

“We wanted to remember every moment leading up to the culmination of the most important and intense chapter of our lives, so we allowed filmmakers to capture this tour and all the stories woven throughout it as it wound down.

“And to film the final show in its entirety.”

The docuseries was first announced on US news show Good Morning America, which is where Swift announced her Eras Tour in November 2022.

Taylor Swift is engaged to NFL star Travis Kelce (Matt Crossick Media Assignments/PA)

Swift’s tour smashed records and the singer made history as the first solo artist to perform at London’s Wembley Stadium eight times on a single tour.

More recently, the 14-time Grammy-winner broke a string of UK chart records following the release of The Life Of A Showgirl, which debuted at number one last week.

The record is Swift’s third album to top the chart in 2025, following Lover (Live From Paris) in February and The Tortured Poets Department, when it returned to number one in April.

It is also the first studio album Swift has released since she announced her engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce in August and revealed in May that she had regained control over her back catalogue.

The first two episodes of The End Of An Era and Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour: The Final Show, which features the entire Tortured Poets Department set, will be released to Disney+ on December 12.