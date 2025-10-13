Ricky Gervais to guest star in U&Gold series about classic British sitcoms

Comedian Ricky Gervais is to guest star in a new U&Gold series about classic British sitcoms.

Part travelogue and part retrospective, Joe And David’s Magical Sitcom Tour will see comedians Joe Wilkinson and David Earl plan a specially themed day out for each other, basing each leg of their “tour” on either The Office, Porridge or Fawlty Towers.

Gervais, 64, will star in The Office episode and treat Wilkinson and Earl to a performance of the David Brent song Freelove Freeway.

David Earl and Joe Wilkinson for Joe And David’s Magical Sitcom Tour (U&Gold/PA)

The hit BBC sitcom, which ran between 2001 and 2003, was co-created by Gervais, who played regional manager David Brent.

The mockumentary style show and its US counterpart, which ran between 2005 and 2013, both earned a slew of awards.

Wilkinson, 50, said “I’ve been obsessed with sitcoms since I was a lad, so hunting about for locations and other bits and bobs related to some of my favourite shows is like a dream come true … and that’s why I refused to take a fee for this job.”

Earl, 51, added: “I’m very grateful to UKTV for giving us the chance to make this series, something me and Joe have been talking about for ages.

“It honestly feels like I’ve won a competition where the prize is stepping through the TV screen into my favourite sitcom worlds. This 51-year-old man is very happy indeed.”

Wilkinson, who is currently appearing on The Celebrity Traitors, and Earl will visit filming locations, re-enact their favourite on-screen moments and hear behind-the-scenes tales from cast, crew and special guests.

Ricky Gervais attending the world premiere of David Brent: Life On The Road (Ian West/PA)

The duo both starred in Gervais’ hit Netflix show After Life, about a reporter who is grieving following the death of his wife.

Earl is also known for playing Kev in Gervais’ sitcom Derek, and played Brian in his 2010 film Cemetery Junction, which is set in Gervais’ hometown of Reading.

Executive producer Peter Holmes said: “This show is the very definition of that overused TV term ‘passion project’.

“Joe and David love sitcoms and their affection for the form and for each other make them the perfect pair to take us on a tour of these comedy classics.”

Joe And David’s Magical Sitcom Tour will air on U&Gold in 2026.