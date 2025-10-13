Bridgerton series four teaser offers glimpse at Benedict and Sophie’s love story

A teaser for Bridgerton series four has offered a glimpse at the love story between Benedict Bridgerton and a mysterious woman he meets at his mother’s masquerade ball.

The hit Netflix show, based on a series of books of the same name by Julia Quinn, follows the eight siblings of the Bridgerton family in their quest to find love.

Unlike his other brothers, Benedict, played by Luke Thompson, loathes to settle down until he meets Sophie Baek, who is played by Australian actress Yerin Ha.

In the 44-second clip, Sophie, who wears an elaborate silver gown and mask, is seen brushing hands with Benedict as they walk past one another on a staircase.

The teaser, which ends with a shot of Sophie’s silver glove at the bottom of the staircase, also shows the couple taking each other’s hands in a bustling room.

The series is narrated by Dame Julie Andrews, who is the voice of Lady Whistledown – the pseudonym of Penelope Bridgerton, who writes a social pamphlet that is a source of gossip in the town.

In the teaser, Dame Julie says: “With each passing season, one is known to experience plenty of ups and downs.

“So then we must ask ourselves: Do we rise to the occasion? As always, time, and this author, will tell.”

After the masquerade ball, Benedict sets out in society to uncover the lady’s identity, according to Netflix.

Fate brings the two back together when Benedict meets maid Sophie, but Benedict wrestles with his intrigue for the lady he met at the ball, unaware they are the same person.

Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek (Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2025)

Among the returning cast members are Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Bridgerton, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton and Simone Ashley as Kate Bridgerton.

Bridgerton series three focused on the relationship between Coughlan and Newton’s characters in a season that saw a steamy carriage scene nominated for a Bafta TV award.

Series two followed the love story between Bailey and Ashley’s characters, with series one depicting the marriage between Daphne Bridgerton, played by Phoebe Dynevor, and Simon Basset, played by Rege-Jean Page.

The latest series of Bridgerton will be released in two parts, each comprising four episodes, with part one arriving on January 29 2026 and part two on February 26 2026.