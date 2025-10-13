Amanda Holden stuns in black ensemble for Britain’s Got Talent auditions

TV and radio presenter Amanda Holden has stunned in a black ensemble on the Britain’s Got Talent red carpet.

The judge, 54, wore black leather-look trousers with a structured, asymmetrical bandeau top to the auditions at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool on Monday.

Ant McPartlin, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell, KSI and Declan Donnelly arriving for the Britain’s Got Talent auditions (Tim Markland/PA)

Holden paired the outfit with a black smoky-eye, French tips and silver jewellery, finishing the look with a black and silver belt and black and gold pointed pumps.

The TV star was joined by the rest of the judging panel on the red carpet, including YouTube star KSI, who has replaced Bruno Tonioli after he left the show due to scheduling conflicts amid his return as a judge on US show Dancing With The Stars.

KSI, whose real name is Olajide “JJ” Olatunji, stepped in as a guest judge during series 18.

On the red carpet he opted for a casual look and wore a black ensemble with a bandanna.

Amanda Holden wore a black ensemble to the auditions (Tim Markland/PA)

Also opting for a streetwear look was Alesha Dixon, who wore trousers with a reptile-look print alongside an oversized khaki jacket, black sunglasses and large silver hoops.

Judge Simon Cowell wore an all-black outfit, with presenting pair Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly also in casual wear.

Magician Harry Moulding won the 2025 series of Britain’s Got Talent and is to perform at this year’s Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall.

The 19th series of Britain’s Got Talent will air on ITV1 and ITVX in 2026.