Ralph Fiennes on ‘painful’ comparison between young cast and Ukrainians at war

Actor Ralph Fiennes has said the comparison between his young The Choral cast members, who depict British soldiers in the First World War, and the Ukrainians fighting on the front line against Russia today is a “painful point of reflection”.

The English actor, 62, stars in the upcoming historical drama The Choral, which follows his character, Dr Guthrie, as he recruits teenagers into a choral society after the male members are enlisted to fight in the First World War.

Reflecting on the film, which is set nearly a century ago, Fiennes told the PA news agency: “It’s very disturbing to read about the situation in Ukraine, where many articles write about the parallels between the trench warfare of World War One and the sort of war of attrition you read about in the Ukraine front line.

Ralph Fiennes attending a screening of The Choral at the Southbank Centre in London, as part of the BFI London Film Festival (Ian West/PA)

“I can’t help thinking about the First World War and the same expectations of service the young men and women of Ukraine are having to confront. Something we haven’t but I feel, what does that do to your collective psyche?”

Directed by Nicholas Hytner, the film reflects on the impact music and art can have in giving meaning to life as the young boys and their loved ones cope with the painful knowledge of their inevitable conscription to the Army.

Speaking about his younger cast members, he added: “Those young actors are the age they would have been called on to go and fight, and most likely, the risk of survival is minimal. So it’s quite a painful point of reflection and it’s going on.

“War doesn’t stop. But I think what makes this film less of a sort of gloomy anti-war film is this proposal of the power of art, music.”

Jacob Dudman attending a screening of The Choral at the Southbank Centre (Ian West/PA)

The film also stars House Of Guinness actress Emily Fairn, The Full Monty star Mark Addy, Steve star Roger Allam and The Stranger actor Jacob Dudman.

Fiennes is known for playing Lord Voldemort in the Harry Potter film series and more recently portrayed Cardinal Lawrence in Conclave, a thriller which follows his character as he is tasked with arranging a papal gathering to elect the next head of the Catholic Church.