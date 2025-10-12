Not ‘enough words’ to express gratitude for being on Strictly says Ross King

TV star Ross King has said there aren’t “enough words” to express his gratitude for the opportunity to be part of Strictly Come Dancing following his elimination on Sunday night.

King, 63, was the second contestant to leave the hit BBC dance programme after losing the dance-off on Sunday night to actress Balvinder Sopal and her dance partner Julian Caillon.

The Scottish presenter performed Saturday’s dance routine, a paso doble to the theme from Thunderbirds Are Go, with professional dancer, Jowita Przystal, for the second time, however was voted out by the judges.

In a post shared on his Instagram page after the show, King said: “There aren’t enough words to express my gratitude for this amazing opportunity.

“Thank you to everyone who has been on this journey with me – the Strictly cast and crew, friends, family, my wonderful dance partner Jowita, and most importantly, to the fans.

“You kept me inspired with your kind words and kept me in the competition with your votes.

“I hope, like me, you’ve been inspired to try something new and as always, keep dancing!”

Fellow contestants commented under the post to congratulate the presenter for his time on the show, including former England rugby player, Chris Robshaw, who said: “Ross you are an amazing man and you shall be missed. I loved our Calcutta Cup battles on the dance floor and dressing gown coffees.”

Ross King and Jowita Przystal with Tess Daly (left) during the results show of Strictly Come Dancing on BBC1 (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Former Geordie Shore star Vicky Patterson said: “Love you so much. I’m going to miss you so much too,” while Strictly co-host Tess Daly said: “Adored by the entire team you will be SO MISSED Ross.”

King was awarded the lowest score on Saturday night with 19 points for his paso doble despite being described as the “most improved” contestant of the week by judge Anton Du Beke.

His professional dance partner, Przystal, also took to social media to thank King for his “hard work, commitment and for every laugh and tear we shared along the way”.

Przystal’s Instagram caption continued: “I hope when you look back, you feel proud of what we’ve done, because I certainly am. I’m so grateful to have shared this journey with you, and I hope you’ll keep on dancing (and not just the slosh).

“A huge thank you to everyone who works on the show, you are truly the best in the business, and none of this would be possible without you.

“And to everyone who voted, supported, and showed such kindness. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Good luck to all the remaining couples, you’re absolute superstars and I can’t wait to cheer you on every week.”

Sunday’s results show also featured a routine from Strictly’s professional dancers in tribute to the Minecraft movie, along with a musical performance by Chinese pianist Lang Lang of the song Reflection from the Disney film Mulan, accompanied by professional dancers Nancy Xu and Kai Widdrington.

Neighbours actor Stefan Dennis did not perform on Saturday due to illness and received a bye to next week’s show.

The remaining 13 couples will return to the Strictly dancefloor next week on Saturday at 6.30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.