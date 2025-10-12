Heritage body leader investigated after ‘twerking in front of Martin Compston’

A senior leader at Scotland’s main heritage body was sanctioned after allegedly “twerking” in front of actor Martin Compston at an Edinburgh Castle event, it has been reported.

The Line Of Duty star is said to have been made uncomfortable by the incident in 2023, which was also attended by Sir Rod Stewart’s wife Penny Lancaster.

The revelations concern Historic Environment Scotland (HES), which maintains more than 300 historic sites around the country and is funded through Scottish Government grant-in-aid money as well as commercial income.

Last week it emerged that HES chief executive Katerina Brown had been suspended following an investigation into her conduct, though she is not the manager said to have been involved in the incident with Compston.

According to correspondence seen by The Scotland On Sunday, witnesses reported seeing an HES leader becoming drunk and sitting on another guest’s knee at the event – before standing up and “twerking” (a dance move) in front of the actor.

Conservative MSP Stephen Kerr labelled the revelations “disgraceful”.

He said: “These latest bombshell revelations confirm the complete chaos within Historic Environment Scotland.

“Clearly senior figures feel they can reward themselves handsomely or behave in a wholly inappropriate manner without suffering any consequences.”

The complaint against the HES leader is said to have been upheld, but it is not known what sanction was taken.

On the sanctioned manager, an HES spokesperson said: “As a matter of policy, HES does not comment on individual personnel matters.

“We remain committed to maintaining a respectful, inclusive, and safe environment for all staff, partners, and stakeholders.

“Our code of conduct sets out the responsibilities and duties of our employees while at work and any allegations are dealt with in accordance to the appropriate policies.

“Our values are grounded in respectfulness and professionalism, and we continue to work towards ensuring that these principles are reflected in everything we do.”

The event was hosted at Edinburgh Castle (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scotland On Sunday also reported HES has created a new pay band for “elite heads of service”, which could see salary increases of up to 21.5%.

The spokesperson added: “HES is committed to fair pay that is comparable with other Scottish public sector organisations. The grade seven pay band was introduced following an independently conducted pay and grading review.

“The revised framework ensured that 80% of the investment targeted the three lowest pay bands, with 9% allocated to senior roles.

“The framework was endorsed by our three recognised trade unions, and the investment was approved by the Scottish Government.

“The cost of implementing the new pay and grading framework has been factored into our expenditure over the next five years.

“Whilst the overall investment is significant, we are still committed to invest into our properties in care and enhance the visitor experience for the benefit of Scotland.”