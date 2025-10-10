Stephen Fry, Lenny Rush and Greg Davies to star in Channel 4 Christmas drama

Sir Stephen Fry, Lenny Rush, and Greg Davies are among the cast of a new Channel 4 drama about a teenage boy who is taken “into the heart of a Christmas conspiracy”.

The 75-minute festive drama follows 16-year-old Chris, played by Bafta TV Award winner and Am I Being Unreasonable? star Rush, as he embarks on a mission to prove the existence of Father Christmas to his father, played by The Inbetweeners star James Buckley.

With a working title of Dear Father Christmas, the comedy also stars Sir Stephen, 68, mathematician and professor Hannah Fry, space scientist Dame Maggie Aderin-Pocock, and SAS: Who Dares Win star Jason Fox as a cabal of scientists and thinkers who appear to know the truth about Father Christmas, including the science behind his apparent magical feats.

Chris’s journey takes him “into the heart of a Christmas conspiracy” where he “encounters a variety of Santas and Santa experts”, according to Channel 4.

Lenny Rush plays 16-year-old Chris in Dear Father Christmas (Ian West/PA)

Also starring in the channel’s headline Christmas drama is comedian Davies, 57, People Just Do Nothing star Asim Chaudhry, and Line Of Duty actress Rochenda Sandall.

The drama, blending comedy and adventure, was written by Mark Chappell and is produced by Big Talk Studios, and co-produced by South Shore Productions.

Jonah Weston, commissioning editor of specialist factual at Channel 4, said: “Dear Father Christmas is Channel 4’s big festive treat for 2025. Mark Chappell’s brilliant script weaves together family comedy, heartfelt drama and a playful look at the science of Santa, brought to life by a cast packed with some of Britain’s best-loved stars.

“It’s a film full of joy, adventure and wonder, and we’re thrilled to be sharing it with viewers this Christmas.”

Kenton Allen, executive producer at Big Talk Studios, said: “At its heart, Dear Father Christmas is a joyful celebration of belief, family and the enduring magic of Christmas.

“Mark Chappell’s brilliant script brings together an extraordinary cast – from comedy icons to national treasures – who all share in telling a story that is both laugh-out-loud funny and genuinely moving. We can’t wait to share it with Channel 4 audiences this Christmas.”

The drama will air on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day on Channel 4.