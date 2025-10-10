New Channel 4 singing show Your Song to finish with London concert

Your Song, a new Channel 4 singing competition, will climax with a London concert starring its finalists.

The show, presented by Alison Hammond, sees its mentors, singers Paloma Faith and Sam Ryder, travel to Edinburgh, London, Liverpool and Birmingham to find amateur singers whose performances have a personal meaning behind them.

Speaking about her experience recording the show, Faith, who also features on the BBC’s The Celebrity Traitors series, said: “Watching these singers open up through their music has been so moving.

“This isn’t about finding the next chart-topper – it’s about honesty, courage, and human connection.”

Ryder, 36, said: “Music is storytelling, and every one of these singers has something powerful to say.

“I can’t wait to watch them take to the stage in the final show and celebrate not only their songs but what it’s taken them to get there.”

Ryder and Faith, 44, have individually mentored the finalists to develop their songs and stage presence, after they were picked by the pair, who watched their performances on a pop-up stage accompanied by a house band while hidden.

Faith said: “The most inspiring and wonderful thing for me in music are the personal stories of individual people.

“I am delighted to take part in Your Song so I can be closer to that inspiration.”

The final concert, which sees the show’s winner announced, will take place at Hackney Empire on October 24, with tickets currently on sale.

Hammond, 50, said: “I’ve met some truly amazing people through Your Song.

“Every single one of them has poured their heart into their performance, and you can really feel their stories in every note.

“The final at Hackney Empire is going to be something really special – full of joy, tears and goosebumps.”

Tickets for the Your Song concert, which will begin at 7pm, are available now from the Hackney Empire box office.

An air date for Your Song is yet to be announced.