Loose Women star Charlene White says her ‘amazing’ father has taken his life

Loose Women star Charlene White has announced her “amazing” father Denniston has taken his own life after “living with a dark cloud” over his head that he “couldn’t lift”.

A message from White, 45, and the TV presenter’s family members, said they had decided to be open about their loss as “hiding emotions and the true depth of our feelings — hurt, pain, shock, grief etc. — helps no-one.”

White’s Instagram post, which included a photo of her father smiling on a beach, said: “Two weeks ago our lives changed forever. Unbeknownst to us, our dad had been living with a dark cloud he couldn’t lift.

“So he made the decision to take control of that cloud and take his own life.”

White added: “This kind of grief is new and unexpected and we’re still finding our way.

“Hug your parents close, and always tell them that you love them. Because that’s sort of our job as children, to love them, no matter where the road eventually takes them.

“Even if they end up taking the hardest most unfathomable path.

“But we have each other, and I don’t know how we’d ever be able to see a sliver of brightness and light in everyday without each other to lean on.

“And the million extended family members, and tribes of friends who’ve held our hearts and our hands over the past two weeks.”

White said the family had celebrated Jamaican nine night, a traditional funeral celebration held on the ninth night after a death.

“The ancestors were right – it was the most perfect way to release our grief through food, dancing, drink… and joy, with hundreds of friends and family. All organised by our tribe of friends and family. We’re incredibly blessed”, White said.

“Denniston was an amazing dad, step dad, surrogate dad to many, friend, brother, grandad, uncle, cousin and husband. And we’re all just taking it step by step.

“From Charlene, Liz, Joshua, Carina, Jade, Gemma, Justin, Soriah, Alfie, Florence, Kairo, Elisha and Shaniya.”

White is a presenter on ITV News and Loose Women and appeared on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2022.