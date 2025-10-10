Kieran Cuddihy announced as new Liveline presenter

Former Newstalk presenter Kieran Cuddihy is to be the new host of Liveline, RTE has announced.

The national broadcaster confirmed the move as part of a new schedule for its radio channel.

It comes after Joe Duffy, 69, announced his retirement from RTE during the summer after presenting Liveline for 27 years.

The end of Duffy’s run on air fuelled speculation on who would take over the phone-in show which has reflected Irish life over the decades.

The confirmation of Cuddihy as RTE’s new high-profile presenter comes a day after RTE announced presenter Ray D’Arcy would leave RTE Radio 1.

RTE’s new radio schedule sees a shake-up to several well-known programmes.

Claire Byrne is leaving RTE to go to Newstalk and will be replaced by David McCullagh in November, with that two-hour news radio slot moving an hour earlier to 9am.

Oliver Callan’s 9am lifestyle slot, which was formerly hosted by Ryan Tubridy, will move to 11am while Louise Duffy’s midday radio show will move to 3pm.

Katie Hannon and Colm O Mongain take the helm of Drivetime while RTE did not confirm the new roles for the show’s former presenters, Sarah McInerney and Cormac O hEadhra.

RTE’s director of audio Patricia Monahan said: “I’m also pleased to confirm that Sarah McInerney and Cormac O hEadhra will continue to be a regular presence on RTE and Radio 1.

“We look forward to sharing news of their new roles in the coming weeks.”

Drivetime will now air from 4pm-6pm, instead of 4.30pm-7pm.

Rachael English will continue to present the News at One at lunchtime.