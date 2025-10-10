Kate Garraway: Celebrity Traitors prompted massive conversation with my children

Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway has said her appearance on The Celebrity Traitors has “prompted a massive conversation” with her children about the inability to control what people think about you.

The ITV broadcaster, 58, is one of 19 contestants on the spin-off show, which sees a host of famous faces compete for a prize pot that will go to the chosen charity of the winner or winners.

Competitors began to suspect Garraway could be a murderous traitor during Thursday night’s episode, with sports broadcaster Clare Balding accusing the presenter of “over-reacting”.

Kate Garraway is taking part in the game show (Ian West/PA)

On GMB, Garraway said: “The weird thing for me watching it, of course, is that, like everybody at home, we don’t know any of this that’s happening.

“We don’t know the people that have been talking about us behind our back.

“And it prompted a massive conversation with my kids last night… about, ‘Oh my gosh, people talk about you behind your back. Are you upset? What’s going to happen?’ And it allowed me to have a conversation with them that this is a game.

“Everybody in there is playing a game. And actually, in life, you can’t control what people think about you, so you’ve just got to be yourself.”

Garraway is mother to Darcey and Billy, whose father is the former lobbyist and political adviser Derek Draper, who died aged 56 in 2024 after suffering long-lasting symptoms from coronavirus.

Another person who suspected Garraway could be a traitor was retired Olympic diver Tom Daley, who gave the presenter side-eye in a clip widely shared online.

Speaking about the clip, Garraway said: “But who wouldn’t want Tom Daley to give a bit of side-eye to them?”

She added: “Keep watching, because … it ended on a cliff-hanger, and I can’t give anything away, because next Wednesday, we’re going to find out.”

During Thursday night’s episode, singer Paloma Faith became the first faithful murdered by the traitors in a dramatic hour-long episode that ended before the results of the first banishment.

Faith told BBC Two’s The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked: “The bright side of this is that there wasn’t enough time for anybody to think that I’m horrible person.”

Among the other celebrity competitors are TV presenter Jonathan Ross, Welsh singer Charlotte Church, actor Sir Stephen Fry, The Thursday Murder Club actress Celia Imrie and comedian Nick Mohammed.

In the spin-off series, the competitors – named the faithfuls – are tasked with detecting and banishing the murderous traitors in the group while completing a series of challenges to win cash towards the charity prize pot.

If, at the end of the series, a traitor is among the finalists, the faithfuls lose out on the money and the traitor takes the full cash prize.

Since the UK version began in 2022, millions of fans have watched The Traitors on the BBC and it has picked up a Bafta TV Award for best reality and constructed factual programme, and best entertainment performance for presenter Claudia Winkleman.

The celebrity series attracted more than six million viewers when it launched on October 8.