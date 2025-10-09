Sarina Wiegman and Mel B among stars backing girls’ rights campaign

Former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton, England manager Sarina Wiegman and Spice Girl Mel B are among the notable names backing a campaign calling for greater protections of girls’ rights.

Led by the children’s charity Plan International UK to mark International Day of the Girl, the campaign aims to highlight how progress towards gender equality in the UK and around the world is stalling and in some cases, reversing.

According to the charity, 12 million girls are forced into marriage every year – while 129 million girls remain out of school.

New research by the charity also found that nearly one in four (23%) UK adults believe progress on gender equality is bad for men, while almost a third (32%) of Gen Z men aged 18-24 believe a return to traditional gender roles would be positive for society.

England manager Sarina Wiegman (Adam Davy/PA)

Wiegman, who led the Lionesses to victory at the Women’s Euros this summer, said: “As a coach, I’ve seen the power that comes when girls and young women are given the chance to reach their full potential. But right now, too many girls across the world are being held back and denied equal opportunities.

“Only by standing together can we ensure that every girl has the chance to thrive.”

Downton Abbey actress Joanne Froggatt, singer-songwriter Paris Paloma, and Skunk Anansie’s lead singer Skin also lent their voices to the campaign – which had everyone design a poster to help raise awareness.

The designs include Ms Clinton’s reworking of her “Women’s rights are human rights” speech which was adapted to “Girls’ rights are human rights too” along with Ms Wiegman’s poster which has the slogan “Girls rise, we all rise”.

Mel B, whose full name is Melanie Brown, added: “Girl power has always been my mantra.

Plan International UK poster designed by Former Spice girl Mel B (Melanie Brown/Plan International UK/PA)

“Right now, women and girls are having their rights rolled back all over the world — and that has to stop.

“When girls are empowered, everyone benefits, and that’s the message behind my design. And of course, I had to make it fierce with a touch of leopard print.”

Froggatt, who is best known for playing Anna Bates in the hit period drama Downton Abbey, said: “I’ve been proud to support Plan International UK for over 20 years, so I know all about the life-changing impact they have for girls and women across the world. But right now, we’re witnessing a disturbing rise in violence against women and a growing assault on reproductive rights.

“Hard-won freedoms are being rolled back, and girls’ futures are at risk. My poster is a rallying cry for us to stand together until we are all equal.”

Joanne Froggatt’s poster for Plan International UK (Joanne Froggatt/Plan International UK/PA)

Rose Caldwell, chief executive of Plan International UK, said the campaign sends a clear signal that progress on gender equality must not be allowed to slip backwards.

She said: “At Plan International UK, we are deeply concerned by the global rollback of girls’ rights — from access to education and healthcare, to freedom from violence and discrimination.

“Progress that generations have fought so hard for is under threat, and we cannot allow girls’ futures to be pushed backwards. That is why this campaign is so important. We’re honoured to have such inspiring supporters lending their voices and creativity — their posters are not only powerful works of art, but a clear stand against inequality.”