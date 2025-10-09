Rapper Tyler, The Creator announced as first headliner for All Points East 2026

Tyler, The Creator has been announced as the first headliner for next year’s edition of All Points East.

The US rapper will take to the stage in east London’s Victoria Park for two performances on August 28 and August 29, where he will be supported by the likes of Vince Staples, Turnstile, Rex Orange County, Ghostface Killah, and Danny Brown.

The 34-year-old released his latest album, Don’t Tap The Glass, earlier this year, having released another album, Chromakopia, in 2024.

This year’s edition of the day festival series saw performances from the likes of mysterious neo soul group Sault, singer Raye, DJ Barry Can’t Swim, and indie band The Maccabees.

Other support acts for the 2026 concerts include Sexyy Red, Ravyn Lenae and Dijon.

The founding member of rap collective Odd Future, whose full name is Tyler Okonma, was banned from entering the UK in 2015 by Theresa May when she was home secretary, due to lyrics said to encourage “violence and intolerance of homosexuality”.

It is understood the ban was lifted from February 13 2019, with Tyler later arriving at Luton Airport for an impromptu gig in Peckham, south-east London, which he claimed he was forced to cancel due to a “rowdy” crowd.

He most recently performed in the UK with three dates at The O2 in London as part of Chromakopia The World Tour in May.

The artist’s other albums include Igor (2019) and Call Me If You Get Lost (2021), which both won him a Grammy Award for best rap album.

Tyler has had five top 10 albums in the UK, including Chromakopia which reached number one, and he has also released 10 hit singles in the UK.

Tickets for the gigs go on general sale on October 15 from the All Points East website, with a number of pre-sales also planned.

Two day tickets are also available for a reduced price.