Presenter Ray D’Arcy leaving RTE Radio 1 after 11 years

Presenter Ray D’Arcy is to leave RTE Radio 1.

The national broadcaster announced that D’Arcy’s midweek show on Wednesday had been his last.

The Ray D’Arcy Show aired for 11 years on Radio 1.

RTE said D’Arcy and his team had captured real-life stories and a huge range of personal experiences during their thousands of hours of live broadcasting.

The broadcaster also credited the high-profile presenter with championing Irish artists and music.

RTE’s director of audio, Patricia Monahan, said: “I would like to sincerely thank Ray for his contribution to RTE Radio 1 over the last 11 years. While The Ray D’Arcy Show is not part of our future plans, we wish him well in his future endeavours.”

Ms Monahan said details of future plans for RTE Radio 1 would be announced soon.

Shay Byrne will present in the timeslot for the remainder of the week.