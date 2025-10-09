Jack Savoretti announces first headline show at London’s Royal Albert Hall

Singer Jack Savoretti has signalled his return to music with the release of a new single and the announcement of his first headline show at the Royal Albert Hall.

His song, Do It For Love, was co-written with singer Miles Kane, with the pair drawing inspiration from a vintage clip of Spanish singer Julio Iglesias and French singer Charles Aznavour performing the song Com’e Triste Venezia on TV.

“We were both suited up, having just fled an awards ceremony and we thought: we should do a song like that,” Savoretti said.

“This song is me explaining to the audience why we’re up there. The minute my piano started, the minute I said the first line – ‘lost myself in a wishing well/wish that I had someone to tell/all these things I’ve done/I did them for love’ – I got it,” he said.

“It’s an anthem for anyone who keeps going, who refuses to take no for an answer. You can romanticise why we write and sing and perform songs. You can try to define it. But essentially: it’s because we love doing it. That’s always our love.”

The 41-year-old is performing for one night only at London’s Royal Albert Hall on April 23 2026 for a performance billed as a “career-spanning show”.

Savoretti celebrates 20 years as a recording artist in 2026 and is due to release more music.

Tickets for Jack Savoretti At The Royal Albert Hall go on sale on October 17.