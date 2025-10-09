David Beckham ‘very proud’ of wife Victoria after launch of Netflix docuseries

Sir David Beckham has said he is “very proud” of his wife Lady Victoria Beckham after she brought her story “to life” in a new Netflix docuseries.

The fashion designer and former Spice Girl, 51, is the subject of a new three-part series, which follows in the footsteps of her husband’s hit series Beckham.

In a post to Instagram on Thursday, the day of the series’ release, Sir David said: “I love you Mrs Beckham for many reasons, for being my wife, for giving me 4 beautiful children, for making my vitamins each day and for bringing you’re story to life.

“I’m very proud of the journey you have been on and continue to go on and to show people the struggles that helped get you here.

“You should be very proud. And for the record you can make a ham and cheese sandwich very well. We love you x.”

Lady Beckham says she “couldn’t actually make a cheese sandwich very well” at the end of the series after her husband tells her: “You could make a cheese and ham toasted sandwich and we’d be proud of you.”

The former footballer also shared a video of the pair dancing to the song How Will I Know by Whitney Houston.

In the comments, she said: “I’m crying happy tears. I love you so much x.”

The series charts the businesswoman’s early life and music career with the Spice Girls, while also following her as she prepares for a high-stakes fashion show at Paris Fashion Week.

It includes interviews with fashion figures including Dame Anna Wintour, Donatella Versace and Tom Ford, who says “a lot of people” did not take Lady Beckham’s step into the fashion world “seriously”.

Sir David is also interviewed and says people felt it was “okay to criticise” women for their weight in the 1990s and 2000s, when his wife was the subject of media scrutiny over her appearance.

The family attending the world premiere of the Netflix documentary series, Victoria Beckham (Ian West/PA)

Lady Beckham recalls the moment she was weighed on TV months after giving birth, and says: “‘Get on those scales’ on television. ‘Have you lost the weight?’ You know, we laugh about it and we joke about it when we’re on television. But I was really, really young, and that hurts.”

She also said she became “very good at lying” as she battled an eating disorder.

Lady Beckham’s eponymous show also looks at how she restructured her business after she went into debt.

In one part, Sir David says: “For her to have to come to me and say ‘We need some more money, the business needs more money’, that was hard for both of us.”

Three of the couple’s children, Cruz, Romeo and Harper, attended the series’ premiere on Wednesday with Lady Beckham’s former bandmates, Emma Bunton and Melanie Chisholm, among the other guests.

Victoria Beckham is on Netflix now.