Charli XCX says Kylie Jenner is among stars of her new A24 film

Brat star Charli XCX has revealed the cast of her new A24 film is to include US reality TV star Kylie Jenner.

The singer, 33, who took home five awards for her culture-shaping sixth studio album earlier this year, posted a flashy video to her Instagram profile on Thursday.

The teaser says the film, titled The Moment, is “Written by Aidan Zamiri and Bertie Brandes” and “Based on an original idea by Charli XCX”.

The clip reveals the singer will star in the film alongside Swedish actor Alexander Skarsgard, After Hours actress Rosanna Arquette, US comedian Kate Berlant and Stath Lets Flats actor Jamie Demetriou.

Also in the line-up is 28-year-old Jenner, French-American actress Arielle Dombasle, US model Hailey Benton Gates, Ms Marvel actor Rish Shah, as well as Charli XCX collaborators Shygirl and AG Cook.

AG Cook, who produced Charli XCX’s Brat album, has also written music for the film.

The teaser, which includes a remix of I Love It by Charli XCX and Icona Pop, ends with the words: “I just want this moment to last forever.”

Director Zamiri said in a separate social media post that the film is “about Charli”.

The singer, whose real name is Charlotte Aitchison, is also providing new music for Emerald Fennell’s upcoming adaptation of Wuthering Heights, starring Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie.

This year the pop singer has secured on-screen roles in Pete Ohs’ Erupcja, which had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), and Julia Jackman’s 100 Nights Of Hero, which will close the BFI London Film Festival next week.

Charli XCX was shot to stratospheric heights following the release of Brat in June 2024 and she has since won a slew of awards including three Grammys and songwriter of the year at The Ivors.

When she finished her performance at Lido Festival in June the singer said the idea of letting Brat go is “hard”.

Charli XCX says The Moment will arrive in 2026.