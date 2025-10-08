Victoria Beckham joined by family for world premiere of her new Netflix series

Victoria Beckham was joined by Sir David Beckham and a string of stars for the world premiere of her eponymous Netflix series.

The three-part series documents the former Spice Girl’s journey into fashion and how she made her name in the industry.

Among the stars attending the world premiere of the documentary series in central London was Sir David and their children, Cruz, Romeo and Harper, along with Cruz’s girlfriend, songwriter Jackie Apostel.

(Left to right) Cruz Beckham, Jackie Apostel, Romeo Beckham, Harper Beckham, Victoria Beckham and David Beckham attending the premiere (Ian West/PA)

Victoria wore a white maxi skirt which had a slit on the side, along with a cross-over blouse, black toeless heels and a matching white blazer which was draped over her shoulders.

Sir David wore a black suit with a striped white shirt and a patterned silk pocket square while their children followed along with a similar black and white colour palette.

The premiere also saw Beckham’s former bandmates, Emma Bunton and Melanie Chisholm, pose on the “cream” carpet.

Beau Lee Jones and Emma Bunton attending the world premiere of the Netflix documentary series, Victoria Beckham, at the Curzon Mayfair, London (Ian West/PA)

Chisholm, also known as Sporty Spice, was suited in all-black and was snapped posing with actor Chris Dingwall, while Bunton, or Baby Spice, posed with her son Beau Lee Jones and rocked a green blazer with matching suit trousers and a mesh top and black bra.

Australian model Nadine Leopold also arrived at the premiere, sporting a grey suit which was tied at the waist, while American actress, Eva Longoria, wore an all-white silk cowl necked dress and matching clutch bag.

The premiere saw Tilly and Tana Ramsay follow along in the monochromatic theme, with all black suits that were cut with a pop of red from Tana’s bag.

Chris Dingwall and Melanie Chisholm attending the world premiere of the Netflix documentary series, Victoria Beckham, at the Curzon Mayfair, London (Ian West/PA)

Other stars who arrived at the premiere included German photographer Juergen Teller and sports agent Dave Gardner who posed with model Jessica Clarke.

Saltburn actor Richard E Grant also attended the premiere in a bright green suit along with film maker Nadia Hallgren, writer Charly Cox and TV presenter June Sarpong.

The series, Victoria Beckham, launches on Netflix on October 9.