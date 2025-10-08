Kaleb Cooper to go ‘down under’ for new Prime Video series about farming

Kaleb Cooper is to feature in a new Prime Video series exploring farming practices in Australia.

The breakout star of Clarkson’s Farm is usually found in Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, but will journey across the globe to immerse himself in a new culture, exploring how farmers operate under different climates.

The new four-part series, which has the working title Kaleb: Down Under, follows the farming contractor as he embarks on a trip to one of the world’s biggest farming markets.

Cooper, 27, said: “I spend most of my time with the most travelled man in the world, so I got brave and booked my first-ever flight to see what all the fuss was about. Australia, here I come!

“And Australia, you’ll be gaining a new farmer for a couple of months as I discover if I can make my farming contracting business go international.”

Kaleb Cooper after Clarkson’s Farm won the factual entertainment award at the National Television Awards 2025 (Ian West/PA)

In 2024, Cooper made his furthest trip from home to take his The World According To Kaleb live tour to Scotland.

The farming contractor became a fan favourite on Jeremy Clarkson’s Prime Video series and is often seen growing frustrated as he teaches the former Top Gear star about farming practices.

Cooper and Clarkson attended the National Television Awards earlier this year when Clarkson’s Farm scooped up the factual entertainment award.

Tara Erer, head of Northern Europe Originals, Amazon MGM Studios said: “Kaleb Cooper has won our hearts with his no-nonsense farming wisdom and unmistakable charm.

“Seeing him swap his beloved Chipping Norton for the vast Australian outback promises brilliant entertainment as he encounters farming on a whole new scale.

“We’re proud to bring this next chapter of Kaleb’s journey to Prime Video.”

Filming will begin this autumn.