Dolly Parton’s sister ‘up all night praying’ as singer battles health problems

Dolly Parton’s sister says she has been “up all night praying” as the singer continues to deal with unspecified health problems.

Freida Parton added that her 79-year-old sibling “hasn’t been feeling her best lately”.

Last month, Parton postponed a scheduled Las Vegas residency, citing “health challenges”.

The country star had been due to perform six shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for Dolly: Live in Las Vegas in December, but rescheduled for September 2026.

In a post on Facebook, Freida Parton said: “Last night, I was up all night praying for my sister, Dolly.

“Many of you know she hasn’t been feeling her best lately. I truly believe in the power of prayer, and I have been lead to ask all of the world that loves her to be prayer warriors and pray with me.

“She’s strong, she’s loved, and with all the prayers being lifted for her, I know in my heart she’s going to be just fine.

“Godspeed, my sissy Dolly. We all love you!”

Parton’s husband of nearly 60 years, Carl Dean, died aged 82 in March this year.

Announcing the postponement of what would have been her first Vegas residency in more than 30 years, Jolene singer Dolly wrote on Instagram on September 29: “As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures.

“As I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000-mile check-up, although it’s not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon.

“In all seriousness, given this, I am not going to be able to rehearse and put together the show that I want you to see. You pay good money to see me perform, and I want to be at my best for you.

“Don’t worry about me quittin’ the business because God hasn’t said anything about stopping yet.

“But I believe he is telling me to slow down right now so I can be ready for more big adventures with all of you.”